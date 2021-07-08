Cancel
MLB

Astros stars Correa, Altuve will not play in All-Star game

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will not play in next week’s All-Star Game. Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver.

