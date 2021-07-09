The city of Loganville cancels its retreat planned for Saturday, July 10

The Loganville City Council members announced that they made the unanimous decision today to cancel the retreat scheduled for this Saturday, July 10, at Hard Labor Creek. “The retreat was a public meeting planned to discuss a vision and a future for downtown development. Members of the Council were made aware that developers were invited to attend. Given the sensitive nature of downtown development in the City of Loganville, none of the Council members wanted the perception that developers were planned participants all along and attending at their request or blessing. For that reason, the retreat was canceled,” Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwarz said in a press release. He said the results of the survey and the Town Hall meeting are still critical to the redevelopment of the downtown and as such the discussion of the City’s future will be scheduled at a later date.