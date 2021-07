A pair of Simpson College athletes are representing the United States as part of the USA D-3 National Select Basketball Team in Brazil next week. Chris Honz of the Storm men’s program and Cassie Nash for the women’s program began their trip earlier this week, and will play local teams and experience education, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits. The men and women will compete in three games in different cities, including Rio de Janeiro. Bethany Lutheran’s Lyle Jones will serve as the head coach of the women and SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s David Golembiowski will guide the men.