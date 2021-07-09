Fort Atkinson police reports July 5

Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed one crime-prevention service; followed up on five fireworks complaints and one reckless driving complaint from near North Main and West Cramer streets; documented information from a resident about the license plate on his vehicle being tampered with by an unknown person; assisted a person from the 100 block of North Fourth Street get from their car to their home following a call that they were found passed out in the vehicle in their driveway; responded to a complaint of loud music in the 400 block of Nadig Avenue and advised a woman to turn the volume down, and a vehicle parked in a woman’s driveway in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive that turned out to belong to a neighbor who was moving vehicles around on their property;