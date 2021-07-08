Walton County Sheriff’s Office announces Adventure Bags, Inc. Partnership

“Creating security & comfort, one bag at a time!”. Loganville, GA— 7/07/2021 — Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced their partnership with a non- profit that provides bookbags filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children who are in crisis. These bags are donated to agencies that serve children across the state at no charge. Adventure Bags, Inc bookbags not only comfort a child who is in a situation that is beyond their control, but is also used as a tool for the agencies, foster homes, shelters, and first responders that serve children and/or families as a relationship builder and to assist them as they navigate through the first 24-48hrs of displacement.