Okie Express Continues Expansion
Okie Express Auto Wash expansion continues with latest acquisition of Tunnel Car Wash Express. Okie Express Auto Wash (Okie), a member of the Car Wash Owners Network (CWON) family, has completed the acquisition of Tunnel Car Wash Express (Tunnel Express), a brand new express car wash located in Yukon, OK. This acquisition expands Okie’s leadership in the Oklahoma City market, where it now operates 12 express car washes and has five more under development opening in 2022.www.chron.com
