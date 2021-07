Jul. 8—Ask Jennifer Adamcik what she enjoys most about the annual Tri-Kids-Try triathlon, and it doesn't take her long to come up with an answer. "The kids, it really is," noted Adamcik, race management and promotions manager for the Greater Midland Community Center, which administers the event. "The excitement and joy they bring to the race is outstanding. All of the kids want to be there, and they're active and excited, and it's just one big smile all morning long.