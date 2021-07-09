Cancel
Operation Homefront and Hire Heroes USA launch website to assist underserved veterans with career services and financial assistance

Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Top-rated veteran and military service organizations Operation Homefront and Hire Heroes USA announced today that they have launched a joint website designed to provide much-needed career and financial assistance to veterans of color and those living in rural communities. The website offers personalized support to assist with career coaching, resume writing, mentoring, mock interviews, job sourcing, and financial assistance.

