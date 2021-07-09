South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (July 2 to 8)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 2 to 8:. • Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road, Charlotte – 87.5. Violations include: Certified person-in-charge wasn't available; employee switched tasks without washing hands; raw burgers were removed from commercial packaging and stored above bread in reach-in freezer; scoop and pizza oven spatulas had food debris build-up; raw chicken, potatoes, garlic oil mixture, raw shrimp and pasta weren't held cold enough; some foods didn't have date marks; and inspector spotted a few flies.www.thecharlotteweekly.com
Comments / 0