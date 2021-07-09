Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (July 2 to 8)

thecharlotteweekly.com
 11 days ago

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 2 to 8:. • Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road, Charlotte – 87.5. Violations include: Certified person-in-charge wasn't available; employee switched tasks without washing hands; raw burgers were removed from commercial packaging and stored above bread in reach-in freezer; scoop and pizza oven spatulas had food debris build-up; raw chicken, potatoes, garlic oil mixture, raw shrimp and pasta weren't held cold enough; some foods didn't have date marks; and inspector spotted a few flies.

www.thecharlotteweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Pineville, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Health
Mecklenburg County, NC
Food & Drinks
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#Salad#Soul Food#Food Drink#Bella Fresco Cafe#Swiss#Mezeh Mediterranean Grill#Mellow Mushroom#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Db S Tavern#Mcalister S Deli#Panera Bread#Sunflour Baking Company#Tokyo One Express#Wing Squad#Dive N#N Polk St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy