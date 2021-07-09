MCPc Restructures Security Division as Fortress Security Risk Management

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. MCPc, Inc. has restructured its security division, creating Fortress Security Risk Management. Fortress SRM will be laser-focused on cybersecurity and risk management while MCPc will continue its greater mission of Chain-of-Custody endpoint management. This change will allow MCPc to maintain alignment with the technical challenges global organizations are facing and enable Fortress SRM to independently develop new market segments. MCPc, Inc. will retain the original name as well as its Secure Technology Logistics, Secure Technology Asset Disposition, Talent Solutions, and IT Asset Management divisions.

