Flood Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 05:41:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued Friday morning by 9 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnston The National Weather Service in Raleigh NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina Neuse River At Smithfield affecting Johnston County. The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flood Warning for the Neuse River At Smithfield. * From late tonight to late Saturday night. * At 9:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 17.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins along the Neuse Riverwalk. Water nears the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Neuse River Smithfield 15.0 10.6 Thu 9 pm EDT 17.8 14.3 8.3 6.8