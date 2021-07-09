Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR WESTERN SHERMAN COUNTY At 813 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ruleton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goodland, Kanorado and Ruleton. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 26. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH