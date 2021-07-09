Special Weather Statement issued for Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CHERRY COUNTY UNTIL 845 PM MDT At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lacreek Wildlife Refuge, or near Martin, moving southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Merriman and Eli.alerts.weather.gov
