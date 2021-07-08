Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Sarasota .Recent heavy rainfall associated with the recent passage of Tropical Storm Elsa has created flooding conditions over parts of North Port, Florida. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 230 PM EDT Saturday. * At 253 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Port. Some roads are covered up water up to 42 inches deep. 200 homes in the area are threatened.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
North Port, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy