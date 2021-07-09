Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weld County, CO

Culex mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Weld County

By Morgan McKenzie, Greeley Tribune, Colo.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

Jul. 8—The Weld County Department of Public Heath and Environment recently announced the county's first detection of West Nile in mosquitoes this year. The Culex mosquitoes around Colorado have been more common than past years, according to a news release. The Culex count is more than three times higher for this year's mosquito season, which ranges from April to October, compared to the past five-year average.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
City
Milliken, CO
City
Kersey, CO
City
Dacono, CO
City
Johnstown, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Firestone, CO
City
Platteville, CO
City
Fort Lupton, CO
Weld County, CO
Government
Weld County, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Greeley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Nile#Mosquitoes#Para Menthane Diol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy