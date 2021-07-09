Cancel
Two Weeks and We’re Still Fighting!

Cover picture for the articleThis morning we received word that Toni Preckwinkle would be at an event in North Lawndale. We quickly mobilized some workers to head over and make our presence known. At first they let us into the building but quickly kicked us out where we waited patiently. Someone from inside informed us the press were asking Toni about the strike. Afterwards, she tried to sneak out the back door where we were waiting and called on her to settle the contract before she sped away.

