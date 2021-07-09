Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Police: Fireworks tube accidentally tipped, angled toward Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

By BRIAN HEDGER The Columbus Dispatch
Norwalk Reflector
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOVI, Mich. — Novi Police have provided more details regarding the fireworks accident that killed Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks on Sunday. Police believe a fireworks mortar tube accidentally angled toward a hot tub where Kivlenieks was seated with others and that all nine shots were dispensed from the tube, including the second one that struck the 24-year old goalie in the left side of his chest. Kivlenieks was hit by a 3-inch-diameter shell.

norwalkreflector.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Legace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#Police#Alcohol#Ems#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLmyfox28columbus.com

Autopsy: Columbus Blue Jackets goalie died after fireworks mortar blast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks has died after a tragic accident, the team confirms. He was 24. Fire officials in Oakland County, Michigan said his death was in connection with a fireworks accident. A medical examiner told WSYX that Kivlenieks died of chest trauma caused...
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Prosecutor to review death of Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks tragically died July 4 at the home of Columbus goaltending coach Manny Legace in Novi, Mich., after an accident involving fireworks left him with a fatal chest trauma. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the Novi Police Department is not requesting charges related...
KidsPosted by
The Charleston Press

Baby dies after the woman who was hired to drive it to daycare gets distracted and forgets the baby in her car for seven hours

Finding the right person to take care of the children seems to be an extra-cautious decision for every parent nowadays. This means putting a lot of effort and time into the process in order to avoid someone like the 43-year-old J. Domingo who was arrested and now faces criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child that she left it in a hot vehicle.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida gator attacks bicyclist who ‘crash-lands’ on the reptile

A bicyclist in Florida was seriously injured in a freak alligator attack that began after he fell off his bike and landed in the water on top of an unsuspecting gator, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the man was riding through Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart on Monday when he was thrown from his bike after its tire blew. The cyclist slid about six feet down ...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks killed by firework at former Red Wings goalie Manny Legace’s Michigan house

NOVI, Mich. – A goalie from the National Hockey League was killed this weekend in Novi when a firework exploded in an apparent accident. Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, a goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, was at a gathering Sunday night in Novi when there was some type of fireworks malfunction, according to Novi police. This was at former Detroit Red Wings goalie Manny Legace’s home. Legace is currently the goaltending coach for Columbus.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Matiss Kivlenieks Will Be Remembered As A Hero

Matiss Kivlenieks saved his best for last. On Thursday, a Memorial Service was held in suburban Columbus to remember the late Blue Jackets’ goaltender who tragically died due to a fireworks accident. He will be remembered for a lot of things. But after Thursday, he will be remembered always as a hero.

Comments / 0

Community Policy