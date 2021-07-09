Police: Fireworks tube accidentally tipped, angled toward Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks
NOVI, Mich. — Novi Police have provided more details regarding the fireworks accident that killed Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks on Sunday. Police believe a fireworks mortar tube accidentally angled toward a hot tub where Kivlenieks was seated with others and that all nine shots were dispensed from the tube, including the second one that struck the 24-year old goalie in the left side of his chest. Kivlenieks was hit by a 3-inch-diameter shell.norwalkreflector.com
