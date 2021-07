Jon Rahm faced long odds of winning the British Open in his bid to capture golf’s two oldest championships in the same year. He went down swinging. Rahm was five shots behind going into the last round. No one had come from that far back at a major since Phil Mickelson in the 2013 British Open. But the Spaniard ran off four straight birdies on the back nine and shot 66 to tie for third. He is the only player this year to finish top 10 at all four majors. He also returned to No. 1 in the world.