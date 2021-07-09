‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Once Wore the Same Tuxedo on the Series He Wore When Meeting John Wayne With His Father
NCIS star Mark Harmon and his old tuxedo — let’s call it the John Wayne tuxedo — can tell a fun, incredible story. And some very astute NCIS watchers on Reddit noticed that Harmon wore a similar, if not the same, tuxedo on a significant episode earlier in season 18. That’s the one called Everything Starts Somewhere, which was part flashback, filling in more details on how Gibbs met Ducky. The show was first aired Nov. 24 during Thanksgiving week and it featured scenes from 1980 wrapped up in current NCIS times.outsider.com
