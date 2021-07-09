‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Once Wore the Same Tuxedo on the Series He Wore When Meeting John Wayne With His Father

Back in the 1980s, long before his most famous role as Agent Gibbs on "NCIS," Mark Harmon was known for being a heartthrob. In fact, the actor was stealing hearts all over the country thanks to his role on the popular medical drama, "St. Elsewhere," which also starred future "Deal Or No Deal" host Howie Mandel and the legendary Denzel Washington. Of course, he's won over fans of all generations since he began his tenure on "NCIS" in 2003 — starring on the show for 18 years so far.