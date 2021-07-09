Tucker Carlson’s Extremely Mad That Journalists FOIA’d His FOIA Request to NSA

This afternoon, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported that "Carlson was talking to U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries about setting up an interview with Vladimir Putin shortly before the Fox News host accused the National Security Agency of spying on him." Swan added that his sources told him that "U.S. government officials learned about Carlson's efforts to secure the Putin interview. Carlson learned that the government was aware of his outreach — and that's the basis of his extraordinary accusation, followed by a rare public denial by the NSA that he had been targeted." On his show Wednesday night, Carlson confirmed he had sought an interview with Putin and that only him and his executive producer knew about the request. Before Axios' report, Carlson went on Fox Business to allege that the NSA leaked his emails to journalists. Meanwhile, a Tucker Carlson Tonight producer filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the NSA. "I am requesting any call records, texts, or emails the NSA has obtained from journalist Tucker Carlson's cell phone or email," wrote Alex Pfeiffer, investigative producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I am requesting any memos or documents related to surveilling journalist Tucker Carlson. I am requesting any communication between NSA officials regarding journalist Tucker Carlson."