Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Tucker Carlson’s Extremely Mad That Journalists FOIA’d His FOIA Request to NSA

By Justin Baragona
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 11 days ago

Fox News host Tucker Carlson angrily lashed out on Thursday night over the fact that journalists filed a Freedom of Information Act request on his FOIA request to the National Security Agency, calling one reporter—who has a lengthy history of exposing the intelligence community’s abuses—a “stooge.”. Over the past week...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Greenwald
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Foia#Censorship#Nsa#Fox News#Foia#Russian#Kremlin#Intercept#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSFiveThirtyEight

Where Trump’s Conspiracy Theory About Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Came From

This article marks the debut of a new column excavating the origins of public figures’ factually dubious comments. We explain what their claims are referring to, the evidence (or lack thereof) behind them and where they sprang from in the first place. Who said what …. Speaking on Fox News...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Ex-Fox reporter explains why Tucker Carlson is lying about vaccines

Latest Videos (16 Videos) Toobin: This is what's maddening about the DACA fight. Black man tased after allegedly helping someone evade subway fare. Biden makes plea to those spreading misinformation on Facebook. Jeff Bezos was criticized for his space flight. See what the billionaire had to say. Ex-Fox reporter explains...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Tucker Carlson angry at bosses for not backing him over NSA spying claims, report says

Tucker Carlson is reportedly upset with Fox News for not backing his dispute with the National Security Agency over the conservative host’s spying allegations.Rival cable network CNN says that "tensions are sky-high" over claims the spy agency obtained the Fox News host’s email communications arranging an interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin.Quoting anonymous "people familiar with the matter", media reporters Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy claim Mr Carlson is "furious" with network executives and the public relations team for what he is said to believe is a lack of support.In a response to CNN, Mr Carlson said the story...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Everyone has a theory about Tucker Carlson and the NSA

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online. Welcome to the Monday edition of Internet Insider, unspooling the threads of internet misinformation—one dumb conspiracy at a time…. ONE DUMB CONSPIRACY. Did the NSA spy on Tucker Carlson? Here’s what we...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Tucker Carlson’s Manufactured America

First comes the piece of timber. Then the strip of leather. Then the fence, the mountain, the trees, the river. The pictures whirl, like icons in a Western-themed slot machine, until they land on their final image: the smiling face of Tucker Carlson. This spring, Carlson began hosting a new...
POTUSNewsweek

Chris Hayes Keeps Blasting Tucker Carlson's Vaccine Comments: 'Despicable'

MSNBC's Chris Hayes criticized Fox News' Tucker Carlson again on Friday because of his comments on COVID-19 vaccines, calling Carlson's remarks about the safety of vaccinations "despicable." The host of All In With Chris Hayes spoke with Media Matters President & CEO Angelo Carusone on Friday and discussed some of...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Greenwald: NSA had 'legal obligation' to conceal Tucker Carlson's identity from intercepted communications

Investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald reacted to claims by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the National Security Administration (NSA) wrongfully identified him through communications intended to set up an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." On Wednesday, Carlson alluded to an Axios report that laid...
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

Tucker Carlson confirms he sought an interview with Vladimir Putin, claims the NSA wanted to brand him as a Russian “stooge” by leaking his emails to journalists

This afternoon, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported that "Carlson was talking to U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries about setting up an interview with Vladimir Putin shortly before the Fox News host accused the National Security Agency of spying on him." Swan added that his sources told him that "U.S. government officials learned about Carlson's efforts to secure the Putin interview. Carlson learned that the government was aware of his outreach — and that's the basis of his extraordinary accusation, followed by a rare public denial by the NSA that he had been targeted." On his show Wednesday night, Carlson confirmed he had sought an interview with Putin and that only him and his executive producer knew about the request. Before Axios' report, Carlson went on Fox Business to allege that the NSA leaked his emails to journalists. Meanwhile, a Tucker Carlson Tonight producer filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the NSA. "I am requesting any call records, texts, or emails the NSA has obtained from journalist Tucker Carlson's cell phone or email," wrote Alex Pfeiffer, investigative producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I am requesting any memos or documents related to surveilling journalist Tucker Carlson. I am requesting any communication between NSA officials regarding journalist Tucker Carlson."

Comments / 0

Community Policy