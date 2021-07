Bootleg Fire now estimated at 298,662 acres and 22% containment. (Klamath Falls, OR) – Red Flag weather conditions played a significant role in fire behavior yesterday. The fire pushed over Sam’s Cabin Road and the 27 Road to the north. The fire continues to be held from Preacher Flats to Mitchell Monument, and is pushing further east, approaching the 28 road. Fire crews were able to insert dozer line and burnout to minimize the fire growth overnight. One of today’s priorities will be to attempt hold these areas to prevent further spread of the fire.