Jenice Armstrong: That same energy we saw on display earlier this week in Mount Laurel needs to be directed toward gun violence, too
Bravo to all of the demonstrators who showed up in Mount Laurel earlier this week to protest. I love your fearlessness. I love your commitment to racial justice. You should be proud of yourselves. Don't forget this moment. Let it motivate you. Going forward, ask yourselves: What would happen if we brought this same energy each and every time there was a homicide in our communities? It would send a powerful message to would-be shooters and other bad actors among us that their behavior won't be tolerated.
