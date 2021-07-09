Cancel
Jenice Armstrong: That same energy we saw on display earlier this week in Mount Laurel needs to be directed toward gun violence, too

By Jenice Armstrong, The Philadelphia Inquirer
northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

Jul. 8—Bravo to all of the demonstrators who showed up in Mount Laurel earlier this week to protest. I love your fearlessness. I love your commitment to racial justice. You should be proud of yourselves. Don't forget this moment. Let it motivate you. Going forward, ask yourselves: What would happen if we brought this same energy each and every time there was a homicide in our communities? It would send a powerful message to would-be shooters and other bad actors among us that their behavior won't be tolerated.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

New Jersey
Person
Andrew M. Cuomo
Burlington County, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

More charges in Mount Laurel racism case

A judge could decide as early as today if Edward Matthews will be set free pending trial. Edwards is the Mount Laurel man whose racist tirade against a neighbor was caught on video, triggering protests at his home. Ahead of today's hearing, police have filed more charges against him. Residents...
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Rising gun violence in D.C.

D.C. crimes are up in the Navy Yard area, following over 200 cases in the area reported this year. Edward Daniels, Chair of ANC 6D talks about the rising crime and the incident at Nationals Stadium.
Los Angeles, CAkcrw.com

‘We’re trying to prevent a mother from losing their child’: Gang interventionist on spike in gun violence

Homicides in the City of Los Angeles are up 25% from last year, according to LA Police Department Chief Michel Moore. The city has had 162 homicides from January 1 to June 22, compared to 129 homicides during the same period in 2020. Some are worried that the trend could worsen as we head into summer — research shows that violence jumps during warmer weather.
Los Angeles, CAmarketresearchtelecast.com

VIDEO: A police officer shoots a rubber bullet point-blank at a woman who asks him to lower the gun during an LGBTQ + protest in Los Angeles

Dozens of people were arrested this Saturday in Los Angeles, where the Police dispersed two confronted demonstrations around the issue of the rights of transgender people, communicated the police department on his Twitter account. The officers used batons and anti-riot shotguns, as can be seen in the videos recorded at...

