Pursuant to the provisions of Section 15.2-1800 (B) et seq., of the 1950 Code of Virginia, as amended, the Town Council of the Town of Vinton, Virginia, hereby gives notice of a public hearing to be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or immediately thereafter, in the Council Chambers of the Vinton Municipal Building, 311 South Pollard Street, Vinton, Virginia.