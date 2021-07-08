U.S. Consumer Borrowing Jumped by Most on Record in May

Consumer borrowing is one of the key forces that drive the economy, which is why it's so great to see borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans surging as our financial system continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. The Federal Reserve recently reported that U.S. consumer borrowing climbed $35.3 billion in May from the prior month, which was the biggest jump on record. It’s clear that people are getting more comfortable with taking on debt as the job market improves and fears of a pandemic-induced recession are assuaged.