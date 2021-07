Roughly 17 years later, NCIS fans discovered a somewhat major plot hole. Fans will recall that NCIS was first introduced through JAG and is technically its spinoff. During the Season 8 JAG Episode 20 entitled “Ice Queen,” things begin to fall apart for the character of Gibbs and his backstory. During one scene, he told Harm, portrayed by David James Elliott, that he was at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service for 19 years. This would have meant he joined the team that was previously known as NIS back in 1984.