EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies decline, Thai baht weakens most

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

July 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.820 109.79 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.354 1.3523 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 28.042 28.034 -0.03 Korean won 1148.600 1145 -0.31 Baht 32.670 32.46 -0.64 Peso 50.050 50.21 +0.32 Rupiah 14530.000 14520 -0.07 Rupee 74.705 74.705 0.00 Ringgit 4.186 4.18 -0.14 Yuan 6.489 6.491 +0.03 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.820 103.24 -5.99 Sing dlr 1.354 1.3209 -2.46 Taiwan dlr 28.042 28.483 +1.57 Korean won 1148.600 1086.20 -5.43 Baht 32.670 29.96 -8.30 Peso 50.050 48.01 -4.08 Rupiah 14530.000 14040 -3.37 Rupee 74.705 73.07 -2.20 Ringgit 4.186 4.0200 -3.97 Yuan 6.489 6.5283 +0.60 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Currency#Currencies#Thai Baht#Yen#Asian#Korean
