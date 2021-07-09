LG Ultra PC, Ryzen-powered laptops, and more accessories are on sale
You can currently get tons of great laptops with even better savings if you head over to Amazon.com. You will find the LG Ultra PC with a 13-inch FHD display, a Ryzen 5 4500U processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space for $705.45 after receiving a 12 percent discount, which translates to $94.54 savings. But that’s not the only Ryzen-powered laptop on sale, as we have also found a slightly more affordable Lenovo Flex 2-in1 laptops. It features a 14-inch FHD touch display, the same AMD Ryzen processor, and storage space as the LG Ultra PC, but this one will also get you 16GB RAM for $601 after receiving a $49 discount.pocketnow.com
Comments / 0