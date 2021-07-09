Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

LG Ultra PC, Ryzen-powered laptops, and more accessories are on sale

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can currently get tons of great laptops with even better savings if you head over to Amazon.com. You will find the LG Ultra PC with a 13-inch FHD display, a Ryzen 5 4500U processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space for $705.45 after receiving a 12 percent discount, which translates to $94.54 savings. But that’s not the only Ryzen-powered laptop on sale, as we have also found a slightly more affordable Lenovo Flex 2-in1 laptops. It features a 14-inch FHD touch display, the same AMD Ryzen processor, and storage space as the LG Ultra PC, but this one will also get you 16GB RAM for $601 after receiving a $49 discount.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptops On Sale#Apple Laptops#Amd Ryzen#Lg Ultra#Amazon Com#Fhd#Lenovo#Vega 8 Graphics#The Afrog Multifunctional#Desk Lamp#Usb#The Smart Wifi Table Lamp#Google#Smartthings#Logitech
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Samsung drops prices on Galaxy phones, tablets, TVs and smart watches

Samsung just wrapped up its “Discover Samsung” sales event to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day, but now the company has launched another. The tech giant is in the midst of a “Galaxy Week” sale on most products included in the Samsung Galaxy product line, including its phones, tablets and smart watches. Although not a part of the Galaxy collection, Samsung has also massively discounted its latest Neo QLED Smart TVs.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Act fast because this 70-inch 4K TV deal is probably a mistake

Just when you thought all the best Prime Day deals had already landed — and been snapped up — along comes another amazing one you can’t afford to miss. If you’re in the market for a new TV, check out the out-of-this-world deal at Best Buy on a 70-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV, now $700, saving you $50. You don’t find a deal like this every day, so we’d recommend moving fast before stock is limited or the deal sells out completely.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is slashing 40% off EVERY refurbished laptop

Whether you’re fond of renewed electronics or not, sometimes it’s hard to deny them outright when there are so many amazing refurbished laptop deals. You can always get a better deal, and pay much less, on a refurbished system rather than buying brand new, and a lot of times there’s little to no difference. Factory recertified systems look, function, and perform like new. They come in different grades and conditions, as well, so you can always find something you’re comfortable with.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV goes on sale at $100,000

LG’s rolling OLED TV is up for sale, but if you want to put a piece of tech magic in your living room you need to brace yourself for a seriously eye-watering price tag. Revealed last year, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R has a 65-inch display that rolls up into its base when not needed, but you’ll have to find a whopping $100,000 in order to buy one.
Electronicspocketnow.com

The LG Gram 15.6-inch laptop, gaming monitors and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with the LG Gram 15.6-inch laptop with an IPS touchscreen that’s currently getting a massive 38 percent discount, meaning you can grab yours for just $999 and score $600.99 savings. This device comes powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space thanks to an M.2 NVMe SSD, and you also get a 17-hour battery to get you through the day. If you’re looking for a more affordable laptop, you can also consider the HP 14 laptop that features the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It is currently up for grabs at $490 after receiving a $69.99 discount.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Newegg will now build you a gaming PC with your own choice of parts for $99

There are plenty of guides out there on how to build a PC, but if you'd rather someone else handle the assembly for you, the decision becomes which prebuilt outfit to go with. That has traditionally meant the likes of Dell or Maingear, or any number of others (Falcon Northwest, iBuyPower, and the list goes on). But now you can have Newegg put your system together itself, for a modest fee, with custom parts selected from its vast catalog.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Best Buy right now

Are you having trouble deciding between tablet deals and laptop deals? If you go with Surface Pro deals, you’ll enjoy the benefits of owning both devices. Best Buy is offering you a chance to try the brand with a $360 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, bringing its price down to just $599 from its original price of $959, for a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
pocketnow.com

How to make cloud gaming way better

Cloud gaming like Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s Xcloud Xbox Game Streaming is pretty awesome. You can use whatever big data centers to handle all the game graphics and processing while your personal device only has to stream the video output and interaction control input. You don’t have to spend hours downloading hundreds of gigabytes of data before you can start playing like you do with consoles. That’s great, but this could be a lot better.
ElectronicsGamespot

Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale Has Steep Discounts On Apple Products, TVs, And More

Best Buy has kicked off another 24-hour flash sale featuring deals on Apple's iMac, the AirPods Max wireless headphones, and more. The flash sale only runs until tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, so you'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these deals. If you're looking for game deals, Best Buy has a nice slate of Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation deals this week as well.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
pocketnow.com

These are the biggest PC manufacturers in Q2 2021

The PC market has been on a sharp decline for many years, but it was able to rise again recently. A new research report was posted today that analyzed the global PC sales for Q2 2021. The report includes a number of different devices and mentions the biggest PC manufacturers.
Computerstheregister.com

Desktop PC sales bounce back – but only because of laptop component shortages

The PC market racked up another boom quarter in Q2 2021, but analyst firm IDC also found “mixed signals” about future demand. IDC’s latest Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, announced today, finds that worldwide shipments of traditional PCs – desktops, notebooks, and workstations – reached 83.6 million units in 2Q21. That’s a 13.2 per cent jump compared to Q2 2020, when the world went home to work.
Android Authority

The high-end Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra finally goes on sale in India

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra goes on sale in India today. This is a limited sale though, and required users to register beforehand. Xiaomi officially revealed the Mi 11 Ultra earlier this year, and it’s perhaps the most impressive smartphone the firm has ever produced (at least in terms of specs). It’s taken a long time, but the phone finally goes on sale in India today at midday IST (2:30 AM ET).

Comments / 0

Community Policy