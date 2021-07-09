Gwinnett Sheriff's Office becomes first law enforcement agency in U.S. to offer health insurance assistance program to newly released inmates

The Gwinnett County Sheriff Office is launching a new, first of its kind effort to help people released from jail and prison get health insurance. The office announced the establishment of the Re-Entry Health Insurance Program on Thursday with the opening of an access kiosk at the Gwinnett County Detention Center. The office said it is the first law enforcement agency in the U.S. to offer the program, which is designed to ensure people released from jail, prison and halfway houses get immediate access to health insurance.