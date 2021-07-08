Planned Pethood offering $15 spay and neuter special for Gwinnett pitbulls, chihuahuas
Gwinnett County residents who own pit bulls or chihuahuas can get their dogs spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated against rabies — for only $15. The deal is a special that Planned Pethood is offering for spay and neutering surgeries for those specific dog breeds. The animal clinic is specifically targeting pit bulls and chihuahuas for a reason, according to Planned Pethood Development Coordinator Lauren Frost.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
