The A.T. Stewart Exchange Consignment Shop

Summer is here and so is summer entertaining … try our new line of gourmet goodies! I’ve been trying them out and I have to say this is a job I could get used to!!. You need something easy & tasty to keep your guests happy while the dinner is cooking. We now carry gourmet dip mixes (tzatziki, guacamole, lime & cilantro, spinach & bacon, roasted pepper, French onion and parmesan & artichoke), assorted green teas, boxed for gift-giving and our latest addition is vanilla and chocolate milkshake mixes. These select items are from Gourmet du Village, a Canadian-based company, with 35 years’ experience. Don’t drive yourself crazy with pre-party preparations. Try these and let us know what you think.