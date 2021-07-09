Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

GC resident charged in DWI fatality

By Name
Garden City News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNassau County Police arrested a 20 year-old Garden City man on Saturday, July 3rd for allegedly striking a pedestrian while driving under the influence. According to police, at 12:30 p.m. Steven Moscateiello was driving his 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Jericho Turnpike, at the intersection of Cherry Lane in New Hyde Park, when he struck a male pedestrian, age 50. According to police, the pedestrian, a resident of Huntington Station, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

www.gcnews.com

Comments / 8

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Garden City, NY
City
Huntington Station, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hyde Park, NY
Garden City, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Fatality#Gc#Jeep#Moscatiello#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...

Comments / 8

Community Policy