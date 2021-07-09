GC resident charged in DWI fatality

Nassau County Police arrested a 20 year-old Garden City man on Saturday, July 3rd for allegedly striking a pedestrian while driving under the influence. According to police, at 12:30 p.m. Steven Moscateiello was driving his 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Jericho Turnpike, at the intersection of Cherry Lane in New Hyde Park, when he struck a male pedestrian, age 50. According to police, the pedestrian, a resident of Huntington Station, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.