Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

SilverSummit Healthplan | 7/8/21

KTNV
 12 days ago

SilverSummit Healthplan’s Chief Medical Director shares the dangers of heat-related illnesses and the importance of staying hydrated during the summer months. This segment is paid for by SilverSummit Healthplan.

www.ktnv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is Solar Purpura Bruising?

Solar purpura—also known as senile purpura—is a condition that causes the formation of purple-colored spots or bruises on the skin. Purpura can sometimes also develop in the lining of the mouth and the mucus membranes. This condition happens when small blood vessels leak under the skin. Solar purpura is a...
Public HealthPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Is a sore throat a symptom of the Delta variant of COVID?

Symptoms of the Delta variant differ from regular coronavirus symptoms, making them difficult to detect unless tested for COVID-19. According to Dr. Sandra Adams, a virologist and professor of biology at Montclair State University, “cold-like symptoms” such as a sore throat are some of the symptoms commonly detected when doctors are diagnosing the Delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Medical & Biotechstjohnsource.com

Hospital Struggling With COVID, Staffing Shortages, Board Told

The two hospitals of the U.S. Virgin Islands are struggling with a year of COVID-19, the aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes, and staff shortages. The assessment was delivered Monday by officials from the Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital and Schneider Regional Medical Center to the board of the Government Hospital and Health Facilities Corporation.
Public Healththedoctorstv.com

How the COVID Delta Variant Affects Masking Even for Fully Vaccinated

Vaccinated people have been able to stop wearing their face masks in many situations, but the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant now has some health officials urging for continued mask-wearing even for the fully vaccinated. The World Health Organization and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health are now...
Saint George, UTABC 4

St. George Hospital at capacity, doctors urge mask wearing

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Regional Hospital is now at capacity, including the ICU after the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in Southern Utah. Hospital officials say there are more COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. George now than there were this time last year. “Our ICU is very...
Stevens County, MNkmrskkok.com

SCMC Awarded 5-Star Patient Survey Rating

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded Stevens Community Medical Center (SCMC) a 5-Star patient survey rating as a result of the nationally standardized patient’s perspective survey, HCAHPS. The designation recognizes hospitals with a 5-star rating system to make it easier for consumers to use the information to spotlight excellence in this measure of healthcare quality. Additionally, Becker’s Hospital Review included SCMC on their list of the best 100 hospitals nationwide for patient experience.
Health Servicesniagarahealth.on.ca

Know your Options: Emergency and Urgent Care Services at Niagara Health

Niagara Health is committed to providing safe, quality care in our Emergency Departments and Urgent Care Centres. Today, we are expanding some of our COVID-19 protocols so that anyone coming to the Emergency Department or Urgent Care Centre can bring one Support Person with them (previously this was available in exceptional circumstances only).
Philadelphia, PAMedscape News

FDA Approves Tacrolimus for Lung Transplants

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of the transplant drug tacrolimus (Prograf) for the prevention of organ rejection in adult and pediatric patients receiving lung transplants. This is the only immunosuppressant drug approved for this patient population. Tacrolimus has been routinely prescribed to lung transplant...
Jonesboro, ARKait 8

Doctor answers questions about delta variant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are many questions people have about the COVID-19 delta variant. Such as how the variant is different for the other strains, can you the delta variant if you have already had COVID, and why is it necessary to get vaccinated. Region 8 News asked Dean...
Warm Springs, ORkwso.org

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 7/8/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 12 tests conducted on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center. There was also 1 positive test from an outside facility. There are currently 2 persons with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by Warm Springs I.H.S. and no close contacts being monitored.
Labor Issueshealthleadersmedia.com

RNs to Hold National Day of Action July 21 Demanding Patient, Nurse Protections

As the pandemic continues, employers must address serious safety issues, nurse union says. — National Nurses United (NNU) registered nurses plan a national day of action on Wednesday, July 21, to demand that employers prioritize safety and workplace protections and address problems highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands...
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Health bodies urge public not to use looted medication

Health bodies are concerned that the use of looted medication without supervision may endanger the health of people. According to the councils the recent riots in KZN and Gauteng had long term effects on the health system. They say the effects of the riots were already being felt. South Africa's...
Bloomsburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Geisinger announces care facility

BUCKHORN — Geisinger is establishing a comprehensive primary care facility in its former Buckhorn Office Building at 240 Mall Blvd., Buckhorn. The location, which formerly housed call center staff who are now working from home, is scheduled to open in February and will consolidate three existing practices in Catawissa, Millville and Reichart Road in Bloomsburg. This care model will also provide space for additional doctors, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners, a 65 Forward, ConvenientCare, laboratory testing, imaging and a retail pharmacy.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

The Goals of Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy in HF

Panelists consider the goals of guideline-directed medical therapy and reflect on how recent updates to clinical practice guidelines may impact therapeutic pathways. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: Let’s move on now. This is circling back to the guidelines we’ve been talking about. I want to make sure pharmacists understand the goals of guideline-directed medical therapy, or GDMT. We’ve already commented briefly on the 2021 update to the ACC [American College of Cardiology] Expert Consensus Decision Pathway for Optimization of Heart Failure Treatment. The previous update was 4 years prior, in 2017. I’m curious to get your takes on what has been or will be the impact on clinical practice. I’m going to start with you, Ryan. If you can, comment on the recent update in the guidelines and how you see this impacting practice, including the shout-out of pharmacy involvement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy