Many Shasta County rural water districts are in crisis mode with the current drought conditions. The Bureau of Reclamation has reduced allocations to just 25% of their contracted amounts. The City of Redding, swimming in somewhat of a surplus of groundwater, might come to the aid of three area districts, Bella Vista, Shasta and Clear Creek, by selling them some municipal water. If the council approves on Tuesday, a total of 2,200 acre-feet will be sold at the city’s cost plus a $30 per acre foot administrative fee. Through its various sources the city can produce about 30,000 acre feet of water this year.