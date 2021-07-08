Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Hepatitis C Test Could Improve Diagnosis, Treatment

By Neil Osterweil
Cover picture for the articleJuly 8, 2021 -- A simpler version of a test for the hepatitis C virus (HCV) may open testing to people in areas where medical care is limited. “Although not yet developed, such a test could be a game changer and have a substantial impact on the feasibility and cost of HCV elimination, especially in low- and middle-income countries,” says Madeline Adee, MPH, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

