They say people from Flint are resilient. They are survivors. They have faced adversity and walked through it. They are “Flint Strong!”. This rings true for Flint native Jessie R. Ryan who grew up in Flint. She attended Flint Central High School, graduated from Spring Arbor University with a bachelor’s degree and continued her studies at Oakland University. As the world was fighting COVID-19 in 2020, Ryan stood alongside her daughter Pasha Chaney, also a Flint native, through her diagnosis and long battle with a rare and aggressive cancer, IN-1 Sinonasal Carcinoma. This type of cancer is typically known to involve the head and neck.