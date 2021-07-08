The Trust Company of Tennessee adds Probasco as client specialist
The Trust Company of Tennessee has hired William Probasco as a client specialist, based in the firm’s Chattanooga office. Founded in 1987 and with offices in Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Tri-Cities, The Trust Company of Tennessee currently has more than $4 billion under management. The firm helps individuals, families, business owners and nonprofits make better financial decisions through wealth management, personal investment strategy, corporate retirement plans, estate planning and personal trust services.www.moxleycarmichael.com
