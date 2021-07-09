Rep. Thompson: As chair I won’t allow Jan. 6 committee to become political pawn

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams joins us on pressuring the Senate to pass voter protection legislation through phase two of her Hot Call Summer campaign. Abrams tells Joy Reid, ‘The fundamental challenge is that we have to have a U.S. Senate that recognizes that nothing else passed will hold, and nothing new will happen if we lose the right to participate in our elections in '22 and '24... This is not hyperbolic.’July 20, 2021.