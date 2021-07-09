Rep. Thompson: As chair I won’t allow Jan. 6 committee to become political pawn
Six months since the Capitol insurrection, the select committee that will investigate the attack is still taking shape. With eight of the 13 slots now filled by Speaker Pelosi, we are awaiting an announcement from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is expected to propose five Republicans. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, joins Joy Reid to discuss.www.msnbc.com
Comments / 0