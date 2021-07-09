Virginia ranked #5 for the highest number of distracted driving accidents

According to a recent study by Zutobi, Virginia ranked 5th for the highest number of accidents related to distracted driving. Quoting from their report: “Distracted driving is defined as driving while doing another activity that takes your attention away from driving. Due to the nature of being less focused on driving, distracted driving will drastically increase the chance of being involved in a motor vehicle crash. At 100 mph, being distracted for just 1 second will mean the vehicle travels 146 feet.