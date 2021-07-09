City of Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls City School District & Niagara Falls Coach Lines enter into partnership with BusPatrol
Mayor Robert Restaino announced a partnership with BusPatrol involving the City of Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls City School District and Niagara Falls Coach Lines. Thursday at City Hall, the contracts were signed between these four groups, creating this partnership. BusPatrol specializes in school bus safety technology, focusing its efforts...www.wnypapers.com
Comments / 0