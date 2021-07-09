Disney releases full menu for Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World has announced its menu for the 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

The event will last 129 delicious days, from July 15 through Nov. 20. It will celebrate the best food and drink at more than 20 festival-exclusive global marketplaces.

In addition to the festival’s classic, there are seven new marketplaces:

The Noodle Exchange (Near Traveler’s Café)

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

The Rotunda Bistro (American Adventure Rotunda)

READ: Disney Cruise Line unveils new dinner adventure ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’

The Swanky Saucy Swine (Near Disney Traders)

Brew-Wing at the EPCOT Experience

Lobster Landing (Near Mission: SPACE) – Opening Oct. 1

Mac & Eats (Near Mission: SPACE) – Opening Oct. 1

READ: How many times has Walt Disney World had to close for a hurricane?

©2021 Cox Media Group