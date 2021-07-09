Disney releases full menu for Epcot International Food & Wine Festival
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World has announced its menu for the 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
The event will last 129 delicious days, from July 15 through Nov. 20. It will celebrate the best food and drink at more than 20 festival-exclusive global marketplaces.
In addition to the festival’s classic, there are seven new marketplaces:
- The Noodle Exchange (Near Traveler’s Café)
- Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
- The Rotunda Bistro (American Adventure Rotunda)
- The Swanky Saucy Swine (Near Disney Traders)
- Brew-Wing at the EPCOT Experience
- Lobster Landing (Near Mission: SPACE) – Opening Oct. 1
- Mac & Eats (Near Mission: SPACE) – Opening Oct. 1
