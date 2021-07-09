Local Officials Gather to Celebrate the Opening of a $50 million Affordable Housing Development in Alexandria, Louisiana

City officials, community stakeholders, and project partners gathered on July 6th to celebrate the opening of Royal Cambridge. Comprised of 3 distinct affordable housing sites (Woodland Pointe, Cambridge Place, Royal Ridge) and 384 units for families, this $50 million project was the result of a partnership between the Alexandria Housing Authority (AHA) and BGC Advantage. Together, the partners have converted the entirety of the AHA portfolio for a total development investment of nearly $100 million across 9 sites, delivering 669 high-quality affordable housing units to the low-income residents of the Alexandria community. In addition to stimulating local spending and taxes, the estimated economic impact of the development includes 817construction phase jobs and 14 permanent positions.