It's time for Elle's last splash, as she dives into her final summer before college. Netflix will round out The Kissing Booth trilogy on August 11, after debuting the trailer for the third rom-com on July 6, to celebrate International Kissing Day. Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Lee (Joel Courtney) convince Mrs. Flynn (Molly Ringwald) to let them stay at the beach house for the summer, promising to "take amazing care" of it (wild parties included). Lee and Elle find their old Beach Bucket List and decide to check everything off to make the most of their last summer before going to college. "You'd get arrested for that one," Elle jokes, while looking...