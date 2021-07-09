Cancel
Darlington County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Darlington, Florence by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=ilm The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Darlington; Florence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Black Creek At Quinby affecting Florence and Darlington Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Black Creek At Quinby. * Until Sunday evening. * At 9:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.8 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 10.1 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flood stage. Creek coming out of its banks.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Darlington County, SC
City
Florence, SC
City
Quinby, SC
County
Florence County, SC
City
Darlington, SC
