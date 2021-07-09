Cancel
Jewell County, KS

Heat Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 degrees. * WHERE...Phillips, Smith, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell Counties in north central Kansas. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will only be a one-day blast of very hot conditions, with noticeably-cooler weather in store over the weekend.

alerts.weather.gov

