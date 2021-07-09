Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennett by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN BENNETT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.