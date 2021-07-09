Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Florida Hillsborough River Near Hillsborough River State Park affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia at Lithia Pine Crest Road affecting Hillsborough County. Anclote River At Elfers at Little Road affecting Pasco County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Alafia...including Lithia at Lithia Pine Crest Road, Riverview near US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Anclote River...including Elfers at Little Road...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Friday was 11.5 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 11.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 11.6 feet and begin rising again early Sunday morning. It will rise to 11.7 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The Girl Scout camp floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.7 feet on 10/15/1945. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Peace River Arcadia at SR 7 11.0 11.5 Fri 9 am 11.7 11.7 11.3 10.6 9.8