Flood Warning issued for Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1015 AM EDT. Target Area: Manatee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia at Lithia Pine Crest Road affecting Hillsborough County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Hillsborough River Near Hillsborough River State Park affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Hillsborough...including Morris Bridge, Temple Terrace, Hillsborough River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Alafia...including Lithia at Lithia Pine Crest Road, Riverview near US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64. * Until Friday morning. * At 9:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Thursday was 14.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 7.6 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Private road and bridge 1 mile downstream flood. Agricultural, rural Kibler area begins to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 07/02/1974. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Manatee River Myakka Head at SR 11.0 12.2 Thu 9 pm 9.5 8.6 7.6 6.7 6.1