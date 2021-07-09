Cancel
UnifiedCommunications.com named 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Meetings, Calling & Devices for Microsoft Teams

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. UnifiedCommunications.com was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

