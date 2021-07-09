Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTH CENTRAL BENNETT COUNTY At 810 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Sunrise Housing, or 6 miles south of Martin, moving southeast at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sunrise Housing and Lacreek Wildlife Refuge. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.alerts.weather.gov
