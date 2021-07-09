Flood Warning issued for Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hillsborough The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Florida Hillsborough River Near Hillsborough River State Park affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia at Lithia Pine Crest Road affecting Hillsborough County. Anclote River At Elfers at Little Road affecting Pasco County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Alafia...including Lithia at Lithia Pine Crest Road, Riverview near US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Anclote River...including Elfers at Little Road...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301. * Until Saturday morning. * At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EDT Friday was 14.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, The canoe rental area floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet on 07/24/1943. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Little Manatee River Wimauma at US 301 11.0 13.2 Fri 10 am 9.9 7.2 6.6 5.9 5.3